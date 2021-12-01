Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 4:59 PM

Ex-child actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ shot, killed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman who played a supporting role as a former child actor in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. Police said Jonshel Alexander and a man were shot in a vehicle Saturday night in New Orleans. Alexander was 22. The man drove himself to a hospital for treatment. At age 12, Alexander played Joy Strong in the 2012 film recounting the story of a poor bayou community’s struggle for survival. The movie won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture. 

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content