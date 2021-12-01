Alabama gunfire: Suspect, deputy killed; another deputy hurt

YELLOW BLUFF, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect and sheriff’s deputy are dead after a domestic call in Alabama erupted in gunfire. The shooting broke out Wednesday afternoon in the town of Yellow Bluff in Wilcox County. County District Attorney Michael Jackson initially said the deputies were injured. But he later said one of the officers had since died. Jackson said the deputies were responding to a domestic call when a woman ran out of a home. He said a man followed her, firing shots and that one of the deputies was struck in the neck.