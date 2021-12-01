Action delayed on Myanmar and Afghan requests for UN seats

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee is delaying action on requests by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to take their countries’ seats at the United Nations. Wednesday’s announcement by the chair of the General Assembly’s Credentials Committee means that the ambassadors from the former governments in Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in their jobs. Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Eneström said after a closed meeting that “the committee has decided to defer its decision” and has not scheduled another meeting. She would not say how long the issue of credentials for Myanmar and Afghanistan would be put off.