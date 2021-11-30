Venezuela’s high court retroactively disqualifies candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan opposition candidate who has been leading in vote count in the governor’s race for the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez has been retroactively disqualified more than a week after the election was held. The disqualification is likely to raise further doubts about the fairness of Venezuela’s electoral system following the first vote in years in which most major political forces agreed to take part and which was monitored by observers from the European Union. Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice late Monday ruled that Freddy Superlano should not have been on the Nov. 21 ballot because he had been disqualified over an administrative sanction imposed in August