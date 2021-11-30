Rights group: Taliban kill, abduct dozens of ex-officers

By LEE KEATH

Associated Press

KABUL (AP) — Human Rights Watch says that Afghanistan’s Taliban fighters have killed or forcibly “disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking power in mid-August. A new report from the group points to continuing retaliation against members of the former armed forces, despite an announced amnesty. The killings and disappearances it documented took place in just four provinces, but the report says it shows a pattern that has also been seen in other areas around the country. The report says local commanders in some cases have lists of former officers to target and that Taliban forces have conducted night raids on homes, intimidating relatives.