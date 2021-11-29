British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 until a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province. British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is also extending the state of emergency until the same date in order to ensure emergency services have the resources they need. The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when a storm known as an atmospheric river hammered parts of southern British Columbia., flooding communities, farmland and washing away roads and bridges.