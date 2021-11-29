Austin orders new review of deadly 2019 airstrike in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a full review of a U.S. airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens, including women and children, and was not properly reported up the chain of command. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin appointed a four-start Army general to undertake a 90-day review. Gen. Michael X. Garrett will look at investigation reports previously produced about the incident, which happened in the final days of the U.S. battle against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria. Among other things, Garrett will assess civilian casualties from the incident and whether the strike violated the laws of war.