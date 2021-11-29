Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold records

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to stop Congress from receiving call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by his supporters. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit also will hear arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the House committee investigating the riot and seeking the records. Democratic presidents nominated all three judges who will hear arguments. Trump’s attorneys want the court to reverse a federal judge’s ruling allowing the National Archives and Records Administration to turn over the records.