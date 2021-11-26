Hondurans weary of corruption look for change in election

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — For many Hondurans, Sunday’s election will be about removing a party whose successive administrations are widely seen as deepening the country’s corruption over the past 12 years, driving tens of thousands to flee the country. For them, expelling President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party is more important than the choice of who comes next. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot and two have emerged as frontrunners. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura is Hernández’s handpicked successor. Former first lady Xiomara Castro is making her third run for the presidency since her husband Jose Manuel Zelaya was ousted by the military in 2009.