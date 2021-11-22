How Ohio’s new US congressional map sprinted into law

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s final congressional map sprinted through the Legislature last week and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine over the weekend, all in less than five days. Because it received only Republican support, the plan will endure for only four years, not 10 as the process envisions. The new Ohio map includes six safe Republican seats and two safe Democratic seats. Republicans say the other seven seats are competitive, but opponents say they still lean the GOP’s way. Lags in 2020 census data were blamed for the rush, but partisan angling also played a role in the missed deadlines and delays.