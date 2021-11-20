Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s electoral system will be put to the test as millions of voters across the South American country are expected to decide thousands of races in a highly scrutinized regional election. Sunday’s contest will be observed by more than 130 international monitors, mostly from the European Union. Their participation satisfies a longstanding demand of opponents of President Nicolás Maduro. The main opposition parties are participating in an election for the first time in four years. Their decision to participate came amid now-suspended negotiations between the ruling party and adversaries. More than 21 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote in over 3,000 contests.