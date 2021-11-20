Europe’s COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated

By RAF CASERT and KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — With coronavirus infections spiking again across Europe despite nearly two years of restrictions, the health crisis increasingly is pitting citizen against citizen — the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Governments desperate to shield overburdened healthcare systems are imposing rules that limit choices for the unvaccinated in the hope that doing so will drive up rates of vaccinations. Austria on Friday went a step further, making vaccinations mandatory as of Feb. 1. The restrictions anger civil libertarians who argue that nations are trampling individual rights. Clare Daly, an Irish EU legislator, says that in her home country there is “a sort of hate speech being whipped up against the unvaccinated.”