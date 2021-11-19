US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — America’s top defense official has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast . Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments Saturday in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appear aimed at reassuring America’s Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. His remarks also come after Gulf sheikhdoms saw the U.S.′ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. That raised concerns about America’s commitment to the region as defense officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.