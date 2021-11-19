Mexican authorities find more than 400 migrants in trailers

By FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ

Associated Press

COATZACOALCOS, México (AP) — Mexican authorities discovered more than 400 migrants transiting the country in the back of two semi-trailers Friday, not far from where two migrant caravans were more visibly, and slowly, making their way north. The migrants were held by authorities in a walled yard until federal immigration agents could retrieve them. Tonatiuh Hernández Sarmiento, of the Veracruz Human Rights Commission, said after visiting them, “There were more than 400. Some were very dirty, covered in mud, I imagine because of the conditions of the containers … the overcrowding. I imagine that because of the heat they were really wet.”