As Biden’s big bill advances, so does Pelosi’s big legacy

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The grind of legislating is treacherous for some, a sport for others, and rarely successful in the slow-moving Congress. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have mastered the artform better than most. On Friday she advanced President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion domestic policy package through the House after weeks of grueling negotiations. With just one Democrat opposed, the tally not only boosts momentum for Biden’s signature legislation, it’s a career milestone for Pelosi. She’s not only the nation’s first female speaker but perhaps among its most powerful. The package of social services and climate change strategies now heads to the Senate.