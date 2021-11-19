3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (AP) — Officials say three people were killed when a wrong-way pickup truck on a West Texas interstate highway slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, about 250 miles west of Fort Worth. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the bus from Andrews High School in Andrews, Texas, near the New Mexico border, was headed to a football game when it was hit by the wrong-way truck, which burst into flames. DPS Sgt. Justin Baker says the truck driver and two adults from the bus were killed.