Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone except Apple-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and later some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools to be able to repair them. The shift reflects a strengthening “right to repair” movement embraced by President Joe Biden and affecting everything from smartphones to tractors. It’s a reaction to the infusion of software into more and more everyday products and the practices of manufacturers who have increasingly made those products difficult to repair.