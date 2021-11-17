Review says Pentagon reacted appropriately to Jan. 6 riot

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent review has concluded that the Defense Department and its top leaders acted appropriately before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Some local and congressional leaders have asserted that the military did not respond quick enough as protesters breached the building. The Pentagon inspector general’s review finds that decisions made by military and civilian defense officials before and during the riot were reasonable and did not delay or obstruct the Defense Department’s response to the violence.