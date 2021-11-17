Queen carries out in-person audience at Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has met with the British military’s chief of staff at Windsor Castle, the first time she was seen carrying out a face-to-face engagement since she missed the national Remembrance Sunday service due to a sprained back. The 95-year-old monarch looked well as she chatted with Gen. Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. She stood to welcome Carter, who is preparing to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of November. Concerns about Elizabeth’s health surfaced when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests last month and subsequently canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Scotland.