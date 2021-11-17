‘No Nukes’ footage bypasses Springsteen’s aversion to film

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite Bruce Springsteen’s long-time aversion to having his concerts filmed — he says it was a superstition — a new DVD offers a relatively rare look at him and his E Street Band during a peak period in the late 1970s. It’s footage of their performances at the “No Nukes” benefit concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1979. And it crackles with youthful energy; Springsteen celebrated his 30th birthday at one show, tossing a cake into the audience. The band condensed their typical four-hour shows into 90 minutes, and were intent on showing their power to other musicians on the bill.