Millionaire pooch selling Miami villa once owned by Madonna

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

A multimillionaire dog named Gunther VI is selling his Miami mansion that was once owned by Madonna. As crazy as it sounds, Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune from his grandfather Gunther IV. Among his holdings is the eight-bedroom waterfront home where the “Material Girl” singer used to live. The Tuscan-style villa purchased 20 years ago from Madonna went on sale Wednesday for $31 million. Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust after owner German countess Karlotta Liebenstein died in 1992. Since then, a group of handlers have helped maintain a jet-setting lifestyle for a succession of dogs.