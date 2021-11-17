Man who killed 4-year-old as teen blames anger over bullying

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

A New York man who went to prison as a teenager for killing a 4-year-old boy told parole officials who granted his release that he had been bullied and took out his anger on his victim. Eric M. Smith was granted parole on his 11th appearance before the parole board last month after being locked up for 28 years. In a parole hearing transcript released Wednesday, he said he’s engaged to be married and is pursuing a college degree. In granting parole after 10 previous denials, the panel said it considered Smith’s age at the time of the attack and clean prison disciplinary record.