Jury to hear closing arguments in ‘Unite the Right’ trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) — Jurors in the “Unite the Right” civil trial are set to hear closing arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to hold white nationalists accountable for the violence that erupted in Charlottesville in 2017. Lawyers for nine people hurt or emotionally scarred over two days of chaos allege the defendants conspired to commit racially motivated violence. The white nationalists say there was no conspiracy, and their blustery talk before the rally was protected by the First Amendment. One woman was killed and dozens were injured when an avowed white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.