Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S.-sponsored show of alliance with Japan and South Korea has stumbled after American diplomats apparently couldn’t convince their Asian allies to share a news conference stage. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was due to hold a press conference Wednesday at the State Department with her counterparts, Choi Jong Kun of South Korea and Mori Takeo of Japan. Instead, Sherman sat at a table alone, taking question from reporters. Sherman cites “some bilateral differences” between those two Asian allies of the U.S. “that are continuing to be resolved, unrelated to today’s meeting.” Neighbors Japan and South Korea have no shortage of disputes. The U.S. has been working to build alliances in the Indo-Pacific as a counter to China.