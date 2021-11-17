Florida tops 1,000 manatee deaths in grim single-year record

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than 1,000 manatees have died in Florida so far this year, eclipsing a previous record as the threatened marine mammals struggle with starvation due to polluted waters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the updated total for 2021 on Wednesday. The 1,003 manatee deaths is far above the 637 recorded last year and well above the previous mark of 830 set in 2013. Authorities expect even more deaths as Florida enters the winter months when the animals congregate in warm-water areas with dwindling food supplies. The commission wants state lawmakers to approve $7 million for seagrass restoration, manatee rehabilitation centers and other projects.