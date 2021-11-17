Czech president prepares to appoint prime minister, gov’t

PRAGUE (AP) — The president of the Czech Republic is set to swear in the country’s new prime minister on Nov 26. The candidate for the post, Petr Fiala, announced President Milos Zeman’s decision after visiting the head of state in hospital on Wednesday. Fiala heads the coalition that captured most votes in last month’s election. In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. Two coalitions that collected a majority of votes in the election have signed a power-sharing deal with Fiala. The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament.