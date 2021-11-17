Contrary to popular belief, no great migration in pandemic

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

Contrary to popular belief, there has been no great migration in the U.S. during the pandemic. New figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the proportion of people who moved over the past year fell to its lowest rate in the 73 years that it has been tracked. That contradicts popular anecdotes that people left cities en masse to escape COVID-19 restrictions or in search of more bucolic lifestyles. In 2021, more than 27 million people, or 8.4% of U.S. residents, reported having moved in the past year.