Chic hotel opening in New York City celebrates Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to the latest chic hotel to open in New York’s theater district can easily walk to any Broadway show — or they can stay inside and celebrate them. The Civilian — a 203-room hotel with bars, lounges and a bistro restaurant — is packed with hundreds of pieces of Broadway art, including sketches, set models, costume pieces, photographs and artifacts that show theater past and present. Nearly every inch of the Civilian has been designed with a theatrical flourish, from the marquee-inspired lighting, dramatic curtains, stage-like elements and the raw industrial materials of backstage life.