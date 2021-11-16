US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as auto production, which has been hurt by supply chain problems, posted a strong increase and the adverse effects from Hurricane Ida faded. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that industrial production rose 1.6% last month after having plunged 1.3% in September. The September weakness reflected severe shortages of semiconductor chips that contributed to a fall in auto production and the lingering impacts of Hurricane Ida which disrupted oil and gas production along the Gulf Coast.