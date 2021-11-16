Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life one month after her historic Nobel Peace Prize win. The 58-year-old journalist was named the first Filipino to win the prestigious award. But she still faces jail time in the Philippines and is unsure when she’ll be able to travel again. Ressa in an interview at Harvard University on Tuesday also reflected on the threats posed by authoritarian regimes and misinformation campaigns on democratic institutions. Ressa is completing a monthlong fellowship at Harvard, the first time she’s been granted permission to travel to the U.S. since her libel conviction.