Buck takes shelter inside church on hunting season’s 1st day

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season. Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild. A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church. Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep him from the rest of the church. At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony. The buck didn’t appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit, apparently because of the broken glass.