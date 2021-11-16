Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera says Sudanese authorities have released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained in the African country. The network said on Twitter that its journalist was freed on Tuesday. Sudanese security forces arrested the reporter on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the capital of Khartoum. That came a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military’s coup last month. Al-Jazeera did not elaborate and Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter’s detention.