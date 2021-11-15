Burglary gang who stole gems from Tamara Ecclestone jailed

LONDON (AP) — Members of a gang of international jewel thieves who stole millions in gems and other valuables from wealthy victims including Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone have been sentenced to prison terms by a British judge. Italian citizens Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati struck three London mansions during a two-week burglary spree in December 2019. From the home of Ecclestone, the daughter of motor racing magnate Bernie Ecclestone, the thieves stole jewelry, cash, diamonds and precious stones worth 25 million pounds ($34 million). Prosecutor Timothy Cray said the thefts were “the highest value burglaries that have ever come to light” in Britain. Most of the stolen money and goods have not been recovered.