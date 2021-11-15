Bob Mackie book looks back on sparkly costume career

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When Bob Mackie was 11, his uncle asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, and his response was a costume designer on Broadway. Mackie lived in California and had never been to New York, but he was fixated on the “color, excitement and glamour” of show business. Authors Frank Vlastnik and Laura Ross trace the costume designer’s career in a new coffee table book, “The Art of Bob Mackie.” Mackie began as a freelance sketcher for movies but landed in television, where his designs for Carol Burnett’s variety show drew attention for colorful sequins and campy style. Mackie won nine Emmy awards while designing for celebrities such as Elton John, Diana Ross and Cher.