A groom, a lawyer, an ambulance driver among Ethiopia’s dead

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A groom at his wedding, a construction worker and father of four, an ambulance driver: All three are among the thousands who have died in Ethiopia’s brutal year-long war that began in Tigray. The death toll is one of the biggest unknowns of the war. But a man in the diaspora has confirmed the deaths of more than 3,000 ethnic Tigrayans, the victims of much of the violence as Ethiopian and allied forces fight Tigray ones. On the other side, a diaspora group has confirmed close to 2,000 deaths of ethnic Amhara as Tigray forces push toward Ethiopia’s capital. Experts call both tallies a small fraction of the true toll.