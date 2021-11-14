MTV EMAs show in Hungary highlights support for LGBTQ people

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The 2021 MTV European Music Awards show has been held in Hungary’s capital of Budapest where some performers expressed their support and solidarity to the country’s embattled LGBTQ community. The show Sunday featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Maneskin and girl in red, among others. Sheeran won awards for best artist and best song, while Maneskin took the best rock award. Pyrotechnics, elaborate costumes and aerial acrobatics were on full display, while German singer Kim Petras made history as the first transgender artist to perform in the awards’ history. The EMAs also recognized five LGBTQ activists with its Generation Change Award.