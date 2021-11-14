Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country. The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as work, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated. Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of COVID-19 patients. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said: “It’s our job as government of Austria to protect the people.” The lockdown affects about 2 million people in the Alpine country of 8.9 million people and will initially last for 10 days.