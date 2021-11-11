South Dakota man charged with killing 3, wounding 2 others

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and another woman, and wounding his ex-girlfriend’s mother and a young child. The Yanton Press and Dakotan reports that 42-year-old Francis Lange made an initial appearance Wednesday in Bon Homme County Circuit Court. He faces six charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, in the Tuesday evening attack in Scotland, a small community in the southeast of the state. Authorities say Lange went to the home of his ex-girlfriend Angela Monclova and fatally shot her, her father Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins, and wounded his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Vicki Monclova, and a 5-year-old girl. He was arrested later that night.