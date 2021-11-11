Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend. The 95-year-old monarch has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice. The palace says she will attend the national service of remembrance on Sunday. She will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years. The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.