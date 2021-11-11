Lawsuits: Dallas man charged in killings had more victims

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Lawsuits allege a Dallas man charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women also killed six other elderly people, which would bring the victim total to 18. The six lawsuits filed Tuesday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood accuse the independent living facility in Dallas of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will be indicted in the additional deaths. The facility says it relied on the investigations of police and other officials.