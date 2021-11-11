Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ independence day may have arrived. At a hearing in Los Angeles Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years. With no significant opposition, it appears likely Judge Brenda Penny will dissolve the legal arrangement. But the judge has not signaled what she will decide. Penny gave a major win to Spears at a September hearing when she suspended her father from the conservatorship. Spears’ attorney has vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears’ handling of the conservatorship even if it ends.