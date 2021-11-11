Blow-up at Rittenhouse trial over enlarging photos and video

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial are sparring over the technology used to zoom in on digital images and video. Prosecutors alleged on Thursday that the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge’s admitted lack of understanding about current technology. Judge Bruce Schroeder says he agrees he has a “lack of familiarity with these concepts.” In both cases, prosecutors were arguing for enlarging key images on the night last summer that Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha. The judge sided with the prosecution on Thursday, but the defense on Wednesday.