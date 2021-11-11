5 GOP lawmakers urge governor to spare Julius Jones’ life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five Republican state lawmakers want Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant clemency to Julius Jones, who is scheduled for execution next Thursday. Among the five are two state House members representing the Oklahoma City suburb where Paul Howell was shot dead during a 1999 carjacking. Jones was convicted of Howell’s killing and sentenced to death, but he has long maintained his innocence. Jones alleges he was framed by his co-defendant who testified against Jones and served 15 years in prison. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison.