Well-known grizzly, 4 cubs spotted in Wyoming downtown

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear and her four cubs are getting attention for taking a nighttime stroll through a city in Wyoming. Security video shows the bears wandering through downtown Jackson on Tuesday night. Police and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials shooed the bears into a less populated area near town. The grizzly has been known to wildlife watchers for years. She’s had a reputation for lingering with her cubs near roadways in Grand Teton National Park. Her recent behavior worries wildlife managers. The bear and her cubs have been raiding garbage, apiaries and animal feed, raising the risk of a dangerous encounter with people.