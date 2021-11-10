Spain to extradite Chávez’s ex-security chief to US

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has decided to extradite the former security chief of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez to the United States to face charges of money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization. American prosecutors accuse Adrián Velásquez and his wife Claudia Díaz, Venezuela’s former treasurer, of making hundreds of millions of dollars helping from a businessman exchange more than a billion dollars in foreign currencies in the United States on behalf of the Venezuelan government. Díaz’s extradition from Spain to the U.S. was approved in October.