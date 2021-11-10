Judge again denies bond for prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh must stay in jail until his trial on insurance fraud charges. Prosecutors say he stole $3.4 million meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died in his home. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman initially denied bond, then asked Murdaugh’s lawyers to report on his mental condition. Newman reviewed that report for weeks before denying bond again late Tuesday. Murdaugh is accused in a separate fraud case of trying to arrange his own death so his son could get $10 million in insurance money. The shooting deaths of his wife and other son remain unsolved.