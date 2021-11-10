Family says Black girl who died by suicide was bullied

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide has alleged a Utah school district didn’t do enough to protect their daughter who they say was bullied for being Black and autistic. The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination. Salt Lake City police confirmed this week they are investigating the weekend death of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor as a suicide. Izzy’s family says they reported the bullying but nothing was done to stop the harassment. A Davis School District spokesperson said the school administration responded appropriately to the reports of bullying.