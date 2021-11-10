China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal. Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video to a CEO Summit at APEC, which is being hosted in New Zealand. Xi is scheduled to participate in an online meeting with other Pacific Rim leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.