San Diego sues to get scooter firms to pay for litigation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego is suing scooter companies to get them to pay the city’s costs to defend any lawsuits generated by the two-wheeled vehicles that have proliferated on public sidewalks. The Union-Tribune reports the city attorney filed suit against Bird, Lyft and other firms that signed operating agreements with San Diego to rent the dockless scooters. According to the filing, the companies’ operating agreements specifically require the firms to defend San Diego from any litigation related to the scooters. A spokesman for Lyft says the company does not comment on pending litigation. Bird and other defendants didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.