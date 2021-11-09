Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings

By SCOTT BAUER, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was badly shaken after shooting three men during street unrest in Kenosha, at one point telling a person who had joined him in an effort to protect businesses from damaging protesters that “my life might be over.” That’s according to testimony at his murder trial as his defense team opened their case Tuesday at his murder trial. Before prosecutors rested their case, they introduced drone video that gave jurors their closest look yet at the shooting off Joseph Rosenbaum — the initial event that was quickly followed by two more shootings as protesters chased Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is arguing self-defense. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.